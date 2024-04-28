Should the Nets Take a Chance with James Wiseman?
Since being selected No. 2 overall in the 2020 NBA Draft, James Wiseman’s career hasn’t exactly gone as planned. As a 19-year-old joining a contender in the Golden State Warriors, he struggled as a rookie and then missed his entire second season with a knee injury.
From there, he couldn’t carve out a consistent role with the Warriors in the 2022-23 season and was traded to the Detroit Pistons. In 87 games with his second franchise, Wiseman had several promising moments, but overall still wasn’t performing at the level he was originally expected to as the second overall pick.
Now that his rookie contract has come to an end, the 7-footer is a free agent. It’s likely in his best interest to join a team that can offer him minutes to continue rounding out his game and allow him some freedom to prove he can be an impactful NBA player.
If Nic Claxton isn’t re-signed by the Brooklyn Nets, perhaps James Wiseman could be a more affordable option in the free agency market. He’s nowhere near the level of player that Claxton is, but Brooklyn is in a rebuilding phase and needs to start finding high upside pieces.
Again, Wiseman is still 23, so it would be a worthwhile gamble to take him on even if he hasn’t necessarily worked out at his first two stops. On a smaller prove-it deal he’s worth the risk.
Even if he ends up being a backup big in Brooklyn longer term, the pedigree and theoretical upside is clearly there. For a team like the Nets that isn’t expected to be a contender next season and may have a huge void in the frontcourt, Wiseman may be a perfect buy-low piece in free agency.