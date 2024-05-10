NBA Trade Rumors: Philadelphia 76ers Good Trade Partners For Brooklyn Nets?
Mikal Bridges might just be one of the hottest names on the trade block this offseason. Whether or not the Brooklyn Nets reportedly want to move on from him or not, it's going to be hard for NBA trade rumors not to circle his name.
The Brooklyn Nets have Bridges on an incredible deal of salary, as he's entering his third season of a four-year, $90 million contract. If a team is going to trade for him, it'll be this offseason so they can get two seasons out of him before eventually trying to return his services.
One trade partner to look at is the Philadelphia 76ers. They're offloading plenty of salary from their books, making moving forward much easier. They need to surround talent around 30-year-old Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. They can open up a championship window, but it'll take a good complimentary star. Bridges is just that.
Now, the Nets would have to be willing to be sellers this offseason, looking to offload their talents via trade to acquire young talents and future draft picks, the most obvious route for teams to rebuild and open prolonged championship windows.
The 76ers have tradable first-round picks. That alone is an appeal to the Nets, who depleted their future draft arsenal to acquire James Harden in 2021 -- though he ended up with the 76ers before being traded to the LA Clippers.
For Bridges this is an opportunity to be surrounded by both an elite big man and star guard, allowing him to flourish on the wing and mix in creating shots for himself and being set up by their star gravity. Bridges could also compete for championships while the Nets begin to clean the house for a rebuild, looking to be able to reach a contender status again in the future.
Again, this could work for both sides, but the Nets will have to be willing contenders. Of course, the 76ers could also target other players like Cam Johnson to surround their star duo.
