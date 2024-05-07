NBA Trade Rumors: Should Brooklyn Nets Target Heat's Tyler Herro?
Miami Heat executive Pat Riley was quite candid during his end-of-season presser. One of the topics he was quite open about was Heat guard Tyler Herro and his availability.
The former Sixth Man of the Year averaged 20.8 points per game this season, though he appeared in just 42 contests, starting in 40 of those. A couple of seasons ago, he played in a career high of 67 games. Availability has been an issue for him.
“He’s been fragile, a little bit,” Riley said of Herro. “Broke his hand last year in the playoffs. He had some injuries earlier in his career.”
While Riley was blunt about him being fragile, he was also complimentary of the 20 points per game scorer. He mentioned his diet and taking care of his body as a way to improve.
“There isn’t anybody who works harder at his game,” Riley continued.
So, could the Heat be moving on from Herro? Is it time for a new era in South Beach? The Brooklyn Nets could certainly be Suitors for the Heat guard. During past rumor mills, the Nets were reportedly interested in his services.
Herro averaged 20.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game this season. The Nets pairing that with Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson and Nic Claxton could make for a solid core and more than likely a playoff team, should they remain healthy and play a majority of the season together.
When Damian Lillard was initially up for trade is when the rumors began, as the Nets were rumored to be a third team involved in the potential trade as they were interested in Herro.
If the relationship between the Heat and Herro sour, and he's made available for trade, it'll be interesting to see whether the Nets' former interest was real or not and whether or not they pursue him.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Nets on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.