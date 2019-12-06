NetsInsider
Top Stories
News

All About The Fro: Jarrett Allen Has Been Huge For Brooklyn

Rob Lep

His amazing black afro hair. His emphatic smile. His 6-foot-11 stature.

All things that make the 21-year old Jarrett Allen unlike any other. He's also been a huge part of the Brooklyn Nets success on the basketball court, leading the way with 10.6 rebounds per game to go along with 12 points.

As the kids would say: the west coast San Diego, California native is a "walking double-double".

Although Allen is a few thousand miles from the coastal beaches of Cali, he's making himself quite at home in New York City.

Back on November 25 versus the Cleveland Cavaliers, Allen went off for 22 points, on 9-for-10 shooting from the field, and 21 rebounds.

Allen is also the first player to go 20-20 and shoot 90 percent since his new Nets teammate DeAndre Jordan did it in 2016-17.

USATSI_13726390

In Kyrie Irving's absence, along with the tremendous point guard lay of Spencer Dinwiddie, among many other contributions, the Nets haven't missed a beat with the 2016 NBA Finals Most Valuable Player off the floor.

He's recorded double-digit rebounds in eight of his last nine games and not including his four-point, 11 rebound performance versus the Miami Heat, Allen has scored 20, 14, 17, 22 and 18 points in those games respectively.

As Brooklyn looks ahead to what the potential of their unit could be once Irving and Kevin Durant return to the squad, Allen could be the big man inside to take them over the top.

In the modern-day NBA, having a center like Allen who is almost guaranteed to give you a double-double, play hard-nosed defense and defend the rim is pivotal.

The 2019-20 season is all about the growth and development of Brooklyn's young pieces. We all know Durant and Irving can and will ball once they return from their injuries. 

It's the other pieces around them that will determine whether this team can be a contender not just for the second round of the postseason, but an NBA championship. 

Jarrett Allen is proving exactly what his potential can be. 

As the catchy YES Network television promo commercials would say, "something special is happening in Brooklyn."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Kevin Garnett Calls Out Kyrie Irving

Rob Lep
0

Irving signed with the Brooklyn Nets in free agency after two seasons with the Boston Celtics

Irving Injury Officially Serious, Expected Out 1-2 More Weeks

Eric Webb
0

The Nets point guard missed his 10th straight game tonight.

Atkinson Now NY's Numbah One

Michael Cohen
0

Devils firing of John Hynes Makes Nets Skipper Longest Tenured

Spencer Dinwiddie’s Time Limit Breakout Performance Can Save Him and Nets This Season

Larry Stansbury
0

And he's motivated to do it.

Nets Fall To Heat 109-106 Despite Late Game Lead

Eric Webb
0

Brooklyn loses close game in first game of December.

David Nwaba Is Playing No Games with the Nets

Larry Stansbury
0

· Get your ears ready for this one.

A Quarter Way Through the Season The Nets Look The Same As Last Year, and Here's Why That's A Good Thing

Eric Webb
0

Brooklyn is building towards contention game by game.

No Kyrie, no problem for the Nets as they exact revenge on Celtics in finale of home and home series

Rick Laughland
0

Spencer Dinwiddie carried the day for Brooklyn.

Kemba, Celtics too much for Brooklyn.

Eric Webb
0

The Nets End their winning streak at four.

Dinwiddie and Allen Lead Nets to Fourth Straight Win of Impressive Turnaround

Eric Webb
0

Brooklyn thrives despite being banged up.