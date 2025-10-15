Landing Spots for Recently Waived Nets' Wing Dariq Whitehead
Dariq Whitehead was surprisingly waived by the Brooklyn Nets on Oct. 13. Despite the youth movement taking over, the 21-year-old didn't fit with the current roster.
It has been about as bad a start to his NBA career as it could have been due to various injuries.
Whitehead didn't receive much playing time as is in his rookie season, but a shin injury put him out for the season in January of 2024. He then saw a series of different injuries, including a recurring right foot fracture, which held him out for the majority of the 2025-26 season
There is still a possibility of a return to the Nets, but it seems unlikely given Whitehead's limited tape. While his time in Brooklyn is probably over, there are still several teams that could take in a former five-star recruit and reap his untapped potential.
Sacramento Kings
The Kings finished last season ninth in the Western Conference, losing in the Play-In Tournament. They lost players on the wing such as Jake LaRavia, Colby Jones, Kevin Huerter and Jae Crowder during and after the season.
Sacramento compensated some by taking Nique Clifford at No. 24 in the 2025 NBA Draft, but they could use more depth at the position, especially since Keegan Murray could miss 3-to-6 months with a thumb injury. The roster currently sits at 15 players, not including two-way contracts, so they would have to cut someone to make room for Whitehead.
The obvious cut candidate would be Terence Davis. He is seven years older than Whitehead and will make $2.6 million this season. The Kings could negotiate with Whitehead for a similar or even cheaper deal.
Chicago Bulls
Going from one rebuilding team to the next would make sense for Whitehead. The Bulls currently have 16 players on the roster and could make room for a project player.
While it would be harder for Whitehead to earn minutes competing with other young options on the roster, he could bide his time in the G League.
The Bulls are more than $20 million away from the first apron, making it extremely possible to bring him on. It becomes a challenge to see who Chicago would cut to make space for Whitehead, but aging players like Zach Collins and Huerter could be on the way out in search of a spot on a contending roster.
New Orleans Pelicans
The Pelicans also have 16 players currently on the roster, but are lacking in young options on the wing. Jaden Springer and Christian Shumate are on the outskirts of the roster and are both older than Whitehead.
After finishing the 2024-25 season ranked 24th in three-point percentage, New Orleans could use a player who shot 40.6% from beyond the arc in limited action. Whitehead could be signed to an extremely cheap deal as a low-risk investment to any one of these teams.