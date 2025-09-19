Which Long Island Nets Stash Could Be Brooklyn's Next Drew Timme?
The Brooklyn Nets have spent the last few days rebuilding its G League affiliate's roster.
Brooklyn's front office has signed David Muoka, Dre Davis and Yuri Collins. Muoka and Davis have already been waived, while Collins is expected to be. All three will earn $85,300, a figure that will count against the Nets' cap.
The franchise accomplished the same goal in a different manner last year, garnering extremely positive results. Drew Timme, Tyrese Martin, and Tyson Etienne are all Long Island Nets alumni, and all will be joining Brooklyn for training camp.
Martin carved out a consistent role for himself, Timme was one of the Nets' strongest performers late in the 2024-25 campaign, and Etienne set a solid foundation to build off of going forward. What the 2025-26 season has in store for that trio remains to be seen, but its past contributions could help when projecting who the next player that comes through the Long Island pipeline may be.
When taking into account the preferences of Head Coach Jordi Fernandez, Davis fits the build almost perfectly.
Davis played five seasons of collegiate basketball, including stops at Louisville, Seton Hall and Ole Miss. He started 111 games across his college career, emerging as a dependable two-way wing with unteachable toughness—a calling card of many of Fernandez's rotational pieces.
He'll need time to develop, just as Timme, Martin and Etienne did, but Davis could maximize his potential in Brooklyn. He's got the perfect coach with schemes that fit his ability, will have seemingly no expectations since the Nets are stashing him on Long Island and won't be expected to contribute (if at all) until late in the 2025-26 season.
There's obviously a chance that Davis is eventually waived or traded by Long Island, ending this speculation altogether. That's entirely possible. However, it's also entirely possible that Davis, like Timme, Martin and Etienne, is able to contribute in some way.
Maybe he ends up being a rotational guy like Martin and Timme. Perhaps he becomes Fernandez's latest development project, joining Fanbo Zeng as players with such titles.
Regardless of where he fits in going forward, Davis embodies what the Nets seek in players at a minimum. The intangibles are there. He just needs to get in the gym with Fernandez and adjust to the pro level, and Brooklyn may have found themselves another steal who happens to align perfectly with the culture presently being built.