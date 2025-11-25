Lakers Sign Former Gonzaga Standout Drew Timme to Two-Way Contract
The Lakers are shoring up the frontcourt with a fairly recognizable addition to the roster.
Los Angeles has signed center Drew Timme to a two-way contract after an impressive stint in the G League for the South Bay Lakers, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania. Timme, of course, made a name for himself during his illustrious college tenure at Gonzaga, where he was a three-time All American and racked up a plethora of other accolades from 2019 to 2023.
Timme played in six games for the Lakers’ G League affiliate and put up huge numbers. He averaged 25.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists while logging 33.7 minutes per game. He shot 51.5% from the field and made 1.8 threes per game at a 33.3% clip.
Impressed by his performance in the G League, the Lakers have summoned Timme to L.A. on a two-way contract, and he’ll hope to impress enough to stick around. Timme finished last season as a member of the Nets. He played in nine games for Brooklyn, averaging 12.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.
The Lakers have waived center Christian Koloko in a corresponding move to open up a spot on the roster for Timme. Koloko had played just two games for the team this year after signing a two-way contract with the organization. He didn’t score a point and averaged just three minutes per game.