Will Anyone Emerge as Nets' Leader in Season Opener in Charlotte?
The Brooklyn Nets are set for another season, and they could soon find out who their top player will be.
On Wednesday night, the Nets will be in Charlotte to face the Hornets on opening night. While there are many storylines coming into the first game of the season, the Nets will have some players competing for the top spot in Brooklyn’s hierarchy.
The obvious choices for the Nets’ potential leader this season are the team’s top three veterans. Along with long-time Nets Cam Thomas and Nic Claxton, new arrival Michael Porter Jr. has a shot to be in this discussion.
While others such as Terance Mann and Haywood Highsmith present solid veteran presences in Brooklyn, the other three’s skill levels put them in a different tier. The unlikeliest of that group to emerge as a leader would be Claxton, but opening night in Charlotte could be as good a test as any for him.
The Hornets’ frontcourt isn’t exactly a strength for them, and Claxton has a chance to prove some of his doubters wrong out of the gate on Wednesday night. While he won’t be expected to suddenly become a huge offensive weapon, returning to his elite form defensively could set him up for a great season.
Although Claxton will have some case to be Brooklyn’s leader, given that he is also the longest-tenured Net, Thomas and Porter’s scoring abilities will likely push one of them over the top. Last season, Thomas averaged 24 points per game, but injuries kept him sidelined for all but 25 games.
Now, with another shot at a healthy season and needing to prove himself in a contract year, Thomas should be the clear favorite to take over as Brooklyn’s leader. Assuming he can carry some of his playmaking momentum from last season into opening night, a 30-point, five-assist performance in Charlotte could be the type of game that sets him up for a nice season and a big payday next summer.
Meanwhile, Porter could simply come into town and become the alpha from day one. After being in the shadows of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray on championship-contending teams in Denver, Porter can be truly unleashed under Jordi Fernandez in Brooklyn.
If he can tip off the season on Wednesday and take the most shots while being an efficient leading scorer, the Nets might be in business. Add in that Porter’s defensive ceiling is much higher than Thomas’, and the threat of an impressive two-way performance could give Porter that nod.
Still, being the face of the Nets could have just as much to do with potential as it does with performance on Wednesday. While the veterans will likely have the best box scores, there’s a chance that some players from the incoming rookie class could begin to stake their claim as the leader in Brooklyn for years to come.
While there are plenty of different potential outcomes for the Nets on opening night, there’s an opening to become Brooklyn’s leader, and someone just might pounce on that opportunity.