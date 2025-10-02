Ziaire Williams Embracing Brooklyn as Home, Aims to Be Constant Two-Way Threat
It took a while due to an effort to maintain salary cap flexibility, but Ziaire Williams eventually signed a new two-year, $12.5 million contract this summer. The Brooklyn Nets' front office made bringing Williams back a priority after a strong 2024-25 campaign, where the former lottery pick appeared to have won over head coach Jordi Fernandez.
Appearing in 63 games (45 starts), Williams instantly personified what Fernandez sought in a team identity. Thus, the extension was quite logical, regardless of an overabundance of depth already present on the Nets' roster.
At training camp, Williams reminisced on the summer experience with Sharif Phillips-Keaton of NetsWire.
"It was cool, man. I mean, you know, we had some good moments, had bad moments, but you know, it's all about enjoying the process and enjoying the journey," Williams said on Wednesday. "So I definitely had fun, I definitely feel like this is a home for me. And, you know, I'm just trying to keep building on it."
Williams set multiple career highs as Brooklyn's starting three. He averaged 10 points, 4.6 rebounds and one steal per game while shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc. He also added 0.4 blocks per game in 24.5 minutes of action. Each mark listed here was the best Williams has posted since entering the league in 2021—which makes his $6.5 million average annual value (AAV) look like a bargain.
Many would describe Williams as a scrappy, versatile, two-way defender, but he's looking to add another layer to his game: playmaking.
"Just be a playmaker. Wherever I'm at on the court, be a threat, whether it's going downhill, you know, play-making for another guy, just being a threat at all times," he continued.
One of the lone categories Williams didn't enjoy a new career-best in was the assist department. He averaged just 1.3 per night last season, a slight dropoff from the figure he posted during his final season with the Memphis Grizzlies (1.5).
Given Brooklyn's intent to add more ball handlers to the roster this offseason, Williams won't be expected to boast the ability needed to run Fernandez's offense. That said, Williams is no stranger to the fast break, where he may be able to be more of a "threat."
Williams described his desire to cause problems for opposing defenses when "going downhill," which fits the fast break theory perfectly. With the shooters the Nets have around the perimeter (i.e. Cam Thomas, Michael Porter Jr., Tyrese Martin), Williams could develop into a nightmare for Brooklyn's rivals if he can master his transition distributing.