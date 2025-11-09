Nets vs. Knicks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Nov. 9
The New York Knicks are coming off multiple off days and are heavily favored on Sunday in a matchup with the Brooklyn Nets.
New York is 5-0 straight up and against the spread at home this season, and it’s moved into the top 10 in the NBA in net rating ahead of this matchup.
While Brooklyn picked up its first win of the season last week against the Indiana Pacers, it ranks 29th in the league in net rating and is down leading scorer Cam Thomas on Sunday due to a hamstring injury.
As a result, oddsmakers have set the Knicks as 15.5-point favorites at Madison Square Garden.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, my favorite prop bet and a prediction for this divisional matchup on Sunday.
Nets vs. Knicks Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Nets +15.5 (-110)
- Knicks -15.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Nets: +750
- Knicks: -1200
Total
- 226.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Nets vs. Knicks How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 9
- Time: 6:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
- How to Watch (TV): MSG, YES Network
- Nets record: 1-8
- Knicks record: 5-3
Nets vs. Knicks Injury Reports
Nets Injury Report
- Haywood Highsmith – out
- Cam Thomas – out
- Ben Saraf – out
- Danny Wolf – out
- Nolan Traore – out
Knicks Injury Report
- None to report
Nets vs. Knicks Best NBA Prop Bets
Knicks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Karl-Anthony Towns OVER 10.5 Rebounds (-144)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Towns is worth a bet in the prop market against Brooklyn:
Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 12.8 rebounds per game for the Knicks this season, and now he’s taking on a Brooklyn team that ranks dead last in the NBA in rebounding percentage (46.5 percent).
On top of that, Towns is averaging a whopping 21.4 rebound chances per game, giving him a terrific floor when it comes to clearing this prop.
The Knicks are massive favorites on Sunday, but Towns should still play a big role for New York on the glass. He’s picked up at least 10 rebounds in every game and has cleared 10.5 boards in six of his eight appearances this season.
Nets vs. Knicks Prediction and Pick
Another play from today’s Peter’s Points, I’m backing the Knicks to cover at home, where they are 5-0 against the spread this season:
The New York Knicks have won 10 games in a row against the Brooklyn Nets, and it shouldn’t come as a surprise that they’re massive favorites on Sunday.
Brooklyn has just one win this season – over the banged up Indiana Pacers – and New York is a perfect 5-0 at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks have jumped to sixth in the league in net rating this season while the Nets are the way down in 29th.
Brooklyn has been blown out more often than not this season, losing by 16 or more points in five games and by double digits in six of its eight losses. To make matters worse, the Nets are down leading scoring Cam Thomas for the foreseeable future due to a hamstring injury.
The Knicks are 5-0 against the spread at home with an average margin of victory of +14.0 points in those games. New York should roll against Brooklyn this evening.
Pick: Knicks -15.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
