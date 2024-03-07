Nets Asst. GM Jeff Peterson officially shifts to Hornets for top exec role

After days of negotiation and finalization of his contract, Brooklyn Nets assistant general manager Jeff Peterson has finally landed in the Charlotte Hornets to assume the franchise’s Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations. Sean Marks’ front-office protégé, and now the league’s youngest top executive, was officially introduced in front of the media on Wednesday in a special press conference alongside Hornets co-owners Rick Schnall and Gabe Plotkin.

Excited to reunite with Cliff

As he enters a new chapter in the Queen City, Peterson reunites with Hornets head coach Steve Clifford. The 62-year-old mentor served as the Nets’ coaching consultant during the 2021-22 season and forged a strong familiarity with Jeff during their brief partnership in Brooklyn.

“It's funny, you just never know how life's going to work out. So Cliff and I, we crossed paths in Brooklyn. He was a part of our coaching staff there. Before that, I didn't know him. I thought he was just just angry guy that never smiled. But I quickly realized that was not true, whether it was at dinners or on the golf course or whatever it was.

“I'm so thankful to be able to really have that year with him because I learned [from him]. I can't tell you how valuable it was just to sit with him and pick his brain, stories he’s told and what he's seen that's been successful and what hasn't been successful. I'm excited to be reunited with Cliff.”

Ready for the challenge

Peterson will carry to him the four and a half seasons of fruitful experience as Brooklyn’s assistant general manager.

The 35-year-old has a bold challenge to assume as he fills the team’s lead basketball decision-maker. He’ll be tasked to guide the Hornets to a new era and erase their mediocre reputation in the NBA. The ball club has yet to appear in the postseason since the 2015-16 campaign.

Despite the pressure, Jeff isn’t sweating for the daunting job with LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller and Miles Bridges serving as the pillars of his grand plan for the franchise’s bright future.

“Our main goal is to have sustained success,” Peterson said. “We don’t want to make the playoffs one year and then we’re out for another three or four years. We want this to be sustainable and turn this team into a consistent winner.”