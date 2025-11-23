Brooklyn Nets' Rookies Nolan Traore, Danny Wolf Go Off in G League Win

A big concern regarding the Brooklyn Nets this season has been the rookies' lack of playing time. 15 games into the 2025-26 season, they're 3-12, and while that's expected, fans also hoped to see plenty of opportunities given to the youth.

So far, Egor Demin and Drake Powell have received the most minutes per game at 21.4 and 18.9. Demin, who has been starting, is averaging 7.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists. Powell, the No. 22 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, has shown flashes on both ends of the floor. Ben Saraf is still out with a left ankle injury.

That leaves Nolan Traore and Danny Wolf, the No. 19 and No. 27 picks in this year's draft. They have barely touched the floor in NBA games, but the two have been going off for the Nets' G League affiliate in Long Island. Most recently, the two combined for 48 points, 11 rebounds and 14 assists in a 128-113 win over the Greensboro Swarm (Charlotte Hornets' affiliate) on Saturday night.

Traore was by far the most impressive player on the floor, putting up 28 points, five rebounds and nine assists. He was a consistent shooter, going 6-for-9 from three, while finding ways to play make as the point guard.

Wolf was a legitimate co-star with 20 points, six rebounds and five assists of his own. The seven-footer was regarded as a do-it-all prospect heading into the draft, and has proven that to be true in his professional career in the G League.

While they haven't spent much time on the floor in Brooklyn, it's still promising to see the two rookies produce at a high level when they're supposed to. At their introductory press conference over the summer, Nets general manager Sean Marks noted that the rookies would be in Long Island at certain points in the season. For Tarore and Wolf, it's starting early.

Brooklyn's development of the youth will be a lengthy process. Many fans are calling for the rookies to get more minutes, particularly Demin and Powell, as they've shown a lot in small sample sizes. Jordi Fernandez has continued to turn to veteran talent in the second half despite Brooklyn clearly being in a rebuild and attempting to set itself up with a top draft pick in 2026.

If Traore and Wolf continue to shine in the G League, perhaps they'll play more with the Nets in the NBA. For now, it's nice to see them play at a high level in Long Island.