How Much has Nets' Noah Clowney Improved in Year Three?

When the Brooklyn Nets selected five players in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft, it was presumed that some other young prospects would be left underdeveloped. Looking at their 2023 draft class, Dariq Whitehead was waived before the season began and Jalen Wilson has seen inconsistent minutes.

That shifts focus to former No. 21 overall pick Noah Clowney. Before this season, the 21-year-old was a career eight points and three rebounds per game player with inefficient shooting. The beginning of his third season started bleak, but once he was given a starting opportunity, he hasn't budged.

Across a career-high 35 starts this season, Clowney has averaged 14.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, two assists and a block per game on 40.1% from the field and 32.9% from three-point range.

He's averaging career-highs in all five major statistical categories, and his shooting splits are respectable for his uptick in volume. A majority of Clowney's progression this season can be attributed to the 25 pounds he added in the offseason, which brought his weight up to 135 pounds.

Pair his newfound strength with his 6-foot-10 frame, and he becomes a much more versatile player. What he's lacked in nifty dribbling skills he's made up for with sheer power, which has helped him develop an interior presence. Clowney has already taken 40 more two-point field goal attempts this season than any other before.

Despite being in his third season, Clowney is younger than rookie forward Danny Wolf and is the fifth youngest player on Brooklyn's roster –– meaning he's only scratching the surface of his high ceiling.

Efficiency is going to be the main factor bringing him down, but it's easy to see his improvement as a three-level scorer. Clowney ranks as a top 25 player in the NBA for field goal attempts per game in the 20-24 foot range, clearly showing his continual growth as an outside shooter, but his game has expanded beyond the perimeter.

Last season, he ranked 17th on the Nets for field goal attempts per game from the less than five feet range. Clowney now ranks seventh on the team and has increased his efficiency despite more attempts.

The same trend remains in the five to nine feet range. Clowney ranked 17th on the team in field goal attempts per game in that range last season and now ranks third on the team this season. Not only did his attempts from the floater/short mid-range area go up, but his efficiency went from 22.2% to 50% in just a season.

Moving to the defensive end, it's been more about Clowney developing his instincts and using his added mass to deter defenders in the paint. He's still a below-average defender in terms of defensive rating, but that can be credited to poor team play mainly. Clowney has upside as someone who can guard four positions on the floor and contest shots at the rim.

The next step for Clowney should be a focus on rebounding. Brooklyn is a team that relies on gang rebounding –– only Nic Claxton and Michael Porter Jr. average more than seven rebounds per game –– and Clowney averages less than both Day'Ron Sharpe and Danny Wolf, who play fewer minutes.

With that said, he has shown continuous growth in each season of his career in nearly every area of the game, this season being his biggest leap. The Nets' overarching plan for Clowney is unclear, but he's a player who could turn into one of the most well-rounded forwards in the league and make the rebuild successful.