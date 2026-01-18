What to Watch for in Brooklyn Nets vs. Bulls

The Brooklyn Nets will face off against the Chicago Bulls for the second consecutive game, this time on the road.

The Nets defeated the Bulls 112-109 on Friday, holding off Chicago's late rally to snap a five-game losing streak.

Brooklyn will be without Michael Porter Jr. and Drake Powell in this, as both played instrumental parts in helping the Nets hold off the Bulls. The Nets will also be without Ziaire Williams.

Noah Clowney re-emerged following a short slump in his last game, finishing with 23 points on 7-of-17 shooting and 11 rebounds. He had a stretch late in the second quarter where he scored 10 straight points to help extend Brooklyn's lead to nearly 20 points to close out the half.

The Nets outrebounded the Bulls 47-41 after struggling to contain the glass in recent games.

Nic Claxton admitted he would've liked to score more than seven points, but he was content his 14 boards helped addressed a glaring area of weakness for the Nets. Clowney contributed 11 rebounds of his own.

The Nets will be without their leading scorer and arguably their most versatile perimeter defender, which will make it incredibly hard for them to come away with another victory, especially against a team that seemingly has all the momentum on their side.

Had it not have been for Porter, the Nets probably would've lost the game on Friday, but the potential All-Star got buckets when the team needed it most.

Egor Demin was ice cold on Friday, managing five points on 1-of-4 shooting and two assists.

With Porter out of the lineup, it might be harder for Demin to get the enough space to get open for 3s, as he tends to thrive on movement 3s.

Danny Wolf and Day'Ron Sharpe showed incredible chemistry in their last game, as Wolf hooked Sharpe up for several clean looks near the basket.

Sharpe finished with 14 points, six rebounds, and three assists. Wolf added 13 points, four rebounds, and four assists.

There were times throughout the game where the Nets had trouble containing Nikola Vucevic, who put up 19 points on 9-of-14 shooting, six rebounds, and five assists. The Nets sometimes have trouble containing opposing big men, so Vucevic could be in for an even bigger game.

With Powell out, Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu, who combined for 35 points, could put a lot more pressure on the rim.