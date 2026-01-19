Three Takeaways From the Nets' Loss to the Bulls

Following a thrilling win at Barclays Center on Friday, the Brooklyn Nets (12-28) hit the road for the Windy City and a rematch with the Chicago Bulls (20-22).

The Nets had won the first two matchups between these teams this season, but winning the third game would be difficult. Michael Porter Jr. (rest), Drake Powell (knee), and Ziaire Williams (illness) would miss the game, forcing the Nets to play shorthanded. Those absences proved to be crucial, as the Nets were blown out 124-102 by the Bulls in Chicago.

Here are the biggest takeaways from the Nets loss to the Bulls.

1. Nets Were Outgunned From The Jump

Without Porter Jr., and with the Bulls having revenge on their minds, this game was going to be difficult before the ball even tipped off. All of those concerns came to fruition early, as Brooklyn never even had a chance in this game. They trailed by 17 at the end of the first quarter, and the deficit only got worse as the game went on.

This was a disappointing result for Jordi Fernandez's team. Even in losses over the past two months, the Nets found a way to be competitive for a majority of the game and make the other team really earn it. That wasn't the case in this game. And if MPJ ends up being moved at the trade deadline, this could end up being a familiar story the rest of the season for Nets fans.

2. Nic Claxton Showed Up

On a night where most of the Nets roster struggled immensely, the longest-tenured Net tried to make his impact felt. Nic Claxton filled up the stat sheet in the loss, putting up 12 points, five rebounds, four assists, two steals, and a block in 23 minutes.

Claxton could be moved at the deadline, but it seems more likely that he'll remain in Brooklyn to serve as a veteran leader for the youth movement currently underway. The Nets need a leader in the room for their next winning roster, and Claxton fits that bill to a tee. He'll be an important piece of this franchise for years to come.

3. Nets Defense Failed Them

While Brooklyn's offense without MPJ wasn't great, it was their defense that ultimately let them down on Sunday. The Nets lost the rebounding battle, gave up 20 three-pointers, and allowed Chicago to dish out 41 assists. The Bulls shot 52% from the field and 43% from behind the arc, getting plenty of easy looks in the process.

It's understandable to expect the offense to struggle without Porter Jr., but this game will likely leave Fernandez very upset with his defense. He needs that part of his team to be consistent, and they can build offense off of that. The Nets will need much better performances from their defense going forward.