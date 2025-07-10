Report: Brooklyn Nets Rank Among NBA's Bottom Tier
Although the Nets have initiated a franchise rebuild, highlighted by an NBA-record five first-round picks and a pair of offseason trades, the national media doesn’t appear to be fully sold on Brooklyn's progress just yet.
In an NBA free agency tier list, ESPN’s Chris Herring placed the Nets in the sixth and final tier, suggesting they’re likely headed for the lottery.
"If there was any doubt about how the Nets were planning to approach this season, it was put to rest two weeks ago when they became the first team in NBA history to make five first-round selections in a one draft," Herring said. "Those picks -- three of which were for point guards -- signaled that true contention is quite a ways off. Even more so now, with the team opting to deal forward Cam Johnson, its best trade candidate, to Denver in exchange for Michael Porter Jr."
Brooklyn finished last season with a 26–56 record, placing 12th in the Eastern Conference. While the addition of several promising rookies should offer hope for the team’s future, the Nets will likely need veteran contributors to help keep the ship afloat in the meantime. With Cameron Johnson being traded and Cam Thomas' return still uncertain, there's a real chance Brooklyn enters the season without its top two scorers from recent years.
While the potential offensive void might be concerning, the addition of veterans Michael Porter Jr. and Terance Mann via trade should provide some immediate relief. Last season, Porter Jr. averaged 18.2 points, seven rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, while Mann averaged 7.7 points, three rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game.
Besides the team's newcomers, the Nets also retained some role players from last year's team that filled in as capable contributors when needed. Day'Ron Sharpe and Ziaire Williams both received new contracts with the team after originally not receiving qualifying offers as free agents. Brooklyn also picked up player options for Keon Johnson, Jalen Wilson, Tyrese Martin and Drew Timme ahead of free agency.
Nets fans will have the opportunity to watch four out of the teams five recent first round picks (Egor Demin, Nolan Traore, Ben Saraf, Danny Wolf) when they suit up for their Las Vegas Summer League debut on July 10 against the Oklahoma City Thunder.