Anthony Davis and Darvin Ham Have Alarming Disagreement Before Game 3
The Los Angeles Lakers suffered as heartbreaking of a loss as you can get against the Denver Nuggets in Game 2 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals. It was bad enough that it made Anthony Davis throw a vague shot to the Lakers.
"We have stretches where we just don't know what we're doing on both ends of the floor," Davis said after Game 2. "Those are the ones that cost us."
Davis' statements were incredibly bold, but also one of frustration. It's the type of statement that could honestly get a coaching staff in the hotseat. When Ham was asked about Davis' remarks before Game 3, he gave his big man the benefit of the doubt, despite disagreeing with him.
"I just think sometimes plays don't turn out the way you think they should," Ham said. "The frustration sets in a little bit. But I don't think it's, for us, not being organized. I think I have incredibly talented coaches all along my staff and we pride ourselves on, whether it's a practice or shootaround, games, whatever, we pride ourselves on being highly efficient organization. So I would just chalk that up to being frustrated, you know it's an emotional game the way it ended and all of that. But I'll agree to disagree on that one."
While Game 3 won't be the Lakers' last chance against the Denver Nuggets, going down 3-0 against the reigning champions would be a death sentence. It's out of that frustration and desperation that the disagreement between Anthony Davis and Darvin Ham stems from.
