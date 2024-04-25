Anthony Davis' Injury Status for Lakers vs Nuggets Game 3 Revealed
The Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers face off in a Game 3 tonight that could potentially put Denver up 3-0 in the series, or give the Lakers life with a 2-1 deficit.
The Lakers have officially listed Anthony Davis as probable on the injury report. He's listed as probable with lower back soreness. He had previously been affected by back spasms last week in the play-in tournament, but it seems like he's perfectly back to normal now. Despite that, the team has been listing him regularly on the injury report.
Anthony Davis was dominant in Game 2 against the Denver Nuggets, putting up 32 points, 11 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 block, and 1 steal on 74% shooting from the field. Despite his dominance, he didn't receive much usage in the second half and couldn't contain Nikola Jokic at all either. In Game 2, Nikola Jokic put up 27 points, 20 rebounds, 10 assists, and 2 steals on 56/50/100 shooting. Neither player could stop the other, but Jokic was the one who had the last laugh in the fourth quarter.
Throughout this series so far, Anthony Davis is averaging 32 points, 12.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 2.5 blocks on 62% shooting. Perhaps the most disappointing thing for the Lakers is knowing that type of production hasn't been enough, as they're facing a potential 3-0 deficit tonight.
The Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers face off at 10:00 p.m. EST tonight.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic Could Pass LeBron James on Historic List Next Season
Former Nuggets Player Unleashes Controversial LeBron James Take