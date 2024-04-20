Anthony Davis' Injury Status for Lakers vs Nuggets Game 1 Revealed
The Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers face off in one of the most intriguing Western Conference playoff matches that fans could see in the first round. It's two teams that were in the Western Conference Finals in both 2020 and 2023, somehow facing off in the first round.
Anthony Davis has officially been listed on the injury report by the Los Angeles Lakers against the Denver Nuggets. Davis has been listed as probable with low back soreness. Even though Davis is listed as probable, he admitted he wasn't himself against the New Orleans Pelicans due to back spasms. While Davis expected his back spasms to be 100% okay by tonight, it's still going to be worth watching.
While many could argue that LeBron James is the best player on the Lakers, Anthony Davis is very clearly the most important player, especially against the Denver Nuggets. Davis will have a very important offensive and defensive load against the Nuggets. No other player on the Lakers will be tasked with guarding the team's best player, protecting the paint, while also averaging 20+ points and 10+ rebounds.
In three games against the Nuggets this season, Anthony Davis was averaging 22.0 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 3.0 blocks on 47/20/79 shooting. With these stats in mind, the key for the Nuggets is to keep Davis outside of the paint.
The Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets face off in the Western Conference Quarterfinals at 8:30 p.m. EST tonight.
