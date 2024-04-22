Inside The Nuggets

Anthony Davis' Injury Status for Lakers vs Nuggets Game 2 Revealed

Anthony Davis is listed on the injury report.

The Los Angeles Lakers face off against the Denver Nuggets in Game 2 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals tonight. Anthony Davis was listed on the injury report in Game 1 and is again tonight.

The Lakers have officially listed Anthony Davis as probable with lower back soreness for Game 2 against the Denver Nuggets. Davis was listed on the injury report in Game 1, but ultimately ended up playing; one should expect the same tonight.

While Davis looked injured during the play-in tournament game against the New Orleans Pelicans, he looked very healthy against the Nuggets in Game 1. On Saturday night, Anthony Davis put up 32 points, 14 rebounds, 5 assists, and 4 blocks on 52% shooting from the field. It was an absolutely fantastic performance by Davis against the Nuggets, but it still resulted in an 11-point Lakers loss. Not only that, but Jokic put up 32 points, 12 rebounds, 7 assists, and 2 steals on 65% shooting himself.

During the regular season against the Nuggets, Anthony Davis was averaging 22.0 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 3.0 blocks on 47% shooting from the field. The Lakers will need the same Game 1 dominance from Davis to stand a chance in Game 2, otherwise, this will be an early Denver Nuggets lead tonight.

The Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets face off in Game 2 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals at 10:00 p.m. EST tonight.

