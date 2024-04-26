D'Angelo Russell Quote Goes Viral After 0-Point Performance
It has been a very up and down start to the postseason for Los Angeles Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell. After a very poor Game 1 vs. the Denver Nuggets, Russell bounced back with a solid showing in Game 2, but followed that with zero points in Game 3.
Russell's quote prior to his Game 3 performance has been going viral on social media, as the Lakers guard was not able to back up his talk in this pivotal game.
"I’ve been dominating the season all year, so for me to have a game off when everyone is watching, of course it’s going to be magnified. You see what I did the second game, and I’m looking forward to doing it the third game," Russell said during a SiriusXM NBA Radio appearance prior to Game 3.
This quote has been shared all over social media, with some posts accumulating millions of impressions. While Russell's confidence was strong entering Game 3, his performance was not, as he and the Lakers are now one loss away from being swept by the Nuggets for the second-straight season.
Russell's play in last year's Western Conference Finals series was a big topic of discussion entering this year's rematch, with many feeling he was LA's x-factor in this series. Unfortunately for Russell and the Lakers, the guard's play has been poor so far.
