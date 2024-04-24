Darvin Ham’s Big Statement Before Lakers vs. Nuggets Game 3
The Denver Nuggets have simply dominated the Los Angeles Lakers since last year’s Western Conference Finals series. Having won 10-straight games over the Lakers, Denver has gotten it done in several different ways, including a 20-point comeback and game-winning buzzer beater on Monday night.
Following a missed three from LeBron James with the game tied, Denver secured a rebound, and ended up getting a game winner from Jamal Murray.
Following the game, Lakers head coach Darvin Ham admitted that this game hurts, but added, “Remember this feeling as we go back to LA. We need to give them this feeling in Game 3.”
It has been a while since the Lakers have made Denver feel anything other than excitement after a game. The Nuggets have found a way to win each of their last 10 meetings with the Lakers, and this latest victory may have been the most impressive of them all.
For the Lakers, this is a heartbreaking loss, not only because a win was right there for the taking, but because they got some great performances from their key players. Despite the loss, the Lakers got a monster game from Anthony Davis, a great showing from LeBron James, and a huge bounce back effort from D’Angelo Russell, who finished 7/11 from three.
The Lakers will now have to protect home court to send this series back to Denver.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic Could Pass LeBron James on Historic List Next Season
Former Nuggets Player Unleashes Controversial LeBron James Take