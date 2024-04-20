Inside The Nuggets

Darvin Ham Gives Injury Update on Key Lakers Player

The Lakers have some key players injured against the Nuggets.

Farbod Esnaashari

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Los Angeles Lakers will need all the bodies they can get against the reigning champion Denver Nuggets in the playoffs this weekend. Unfortunately, there's one key player that fans were hoping to have in the series who won't be available in Game 1.

The Lakers have officially listed Jarred Vanderbilt as out with a right midfoot sprain against the Denver Nuggets in Game 1 on Saturday night. While Lakers fans were hoping for Vanderbilt to be getting closer to a return, Darvin Ham gave some news in that regard.

Jovan Buha from The Athletic spoke to Darvin Ham before Game 1 against the Nuggets, where Ham revealed that Vanderbilt wearing a walking boot was simply a precautionary measure. There hasn't been any type of change or setback with his injury status.

This season in 29 games, Jarred Vanderbilt is averaging 5.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 1.2 steals on 52/30/67 shooting. While Vanderbilt's scoring and shooting leaves much to be desired, he's still a tremendous body to have on the boards and when it comes to hustling. In six out of his eight last games before injury, Vanderbilt put up double-digit points and a minimum of four rebounds.

If there's a series that Jarred Vanderbilt would be useful in, it's against the Denver Nuggets. It remains to be seen whether or not a return during that series is actually possible.

Related Articles

Nikola Jokic Could Pass LeBron James on Historic List Next Season

Former Nuggets Player Unleashes Controversial LeBron James Take

Milwaukee Bucks Champion Gets Honest About Nikola Jokic

Published
Farbod Esnaashari

FARBOD ESNAASHARI

11-year veteran inside of NBA arenas. Published for ESPN, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and FanNation. Follow @Farbod_E on Twitter.