Darvin Ham's Controversial Message After Lakers vs Nuggets Game 2
Somehow, someway, the Denver Nuggets managed to defeat the Los Angeles Lakers after trailing by as many as 20 points in the third quarter. Even when LeBron James made a fourth-quarter rally, the Nuggets answered every time.
Monday night seemed like a very heroic win for the Nuggets, but some members of the Lakers are blaming their loss on the officiating. After Game 2 finished, Darvin Ham spoke to the media, where he gave the Nuggets praise, but also questioned the officiating in the game.
"Some tough calls," Ham said. "Some tough non-calls. But you can't use any of that as an excuse. You gotta go out there and be ready to make plays whether the whistle gets blown or not. It's getting real tricky -- you go through the season, games being officiated one way, and then you get to the playoffs, and I guess it's left up to the interpretation of the three individual guys that's doing the job out there."
While the Lakers do have a legitimate gripe at D'Angelo Russell's foul being overturned, the team was still up 20 points and lost the game. The Lakers went through an over four-minute stretch without scoring the ball, and that's what ultimately lost them the game. It's nearly impossible to defeat the Denver Nuggets with a scoring drought that bad.
Game 3 enters Los Angeles on Thursday, April 25. It's going to be a do-or-die game for LA, and it'll be an incredibly contentious one between both teams.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic Could Pass LeBron James on Historic List Next Season
Former Nuggets Player Unleashes Controversial LeBron James Take