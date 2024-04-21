Darvin Ham’s Controversial Nikola Jokic Statement After Nuggets vs Lakers Game 1
The Los Angeles Lakers put up a valiant effort against the Denver Nuggets in Game 1 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals, but it was Denver that continued their nine-game winning streak.
The Lakers led by as many as 12 points against the Denver Nuggets, but Denver ultimately ended up rallying in the second half and put up a 15-point lead. Denver finished the game winning by 11 points, and Nikola Jokic was a monster throughout it. Jokic put up 32 points, 12 rebounds, 7 assists, and 2 steals on 65% shooting from the field.
After the game, Lakers head coach Darvin Ham addressed Jokic's dominance, putting out a statement that may upset Lakers fans.
According to Jovan Buha of The Athletic, Darvin Ham says the Lakers have a few more adjustments to throw at Nikola Jokic and that they didn't want to use all of their adjustments in Game 1.
While that's typically not a controversial statement in the playoffs, the sheer fact that the Nuggets have beaten the Lakers for nine straight games has Lakers fans in an uproar. The patience of the fanbase when it comes to the Denver Nuggets is at its breaking point, and Game 2 will be a very big testing point.
“I truly believe this going to be a hard-fought series," Ham said to the media. "It’s a matter of going back to the drawing board.”
Game 2 between the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers is on Monday April 22, at 10 p.m. EST.
