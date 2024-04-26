Denver Nuggets Star's Statement on Dominance Over Lakers
The Denver Nuggets took a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night. Defeating the Lakers on their home floor, Denver moved within one game of sweeping Los Angeles for the second-straight season. This game followed a similar script to many of the previous matchups between these two teams, with the Lakers jumping out to an early lead, and the Nuggets dominating after that.
On the TNT broadcast after the game, Nuggets star Aaron Gordon was asked about his team’s dominance over the Lakers, and said, “I don’t think it’s necessarily about our opponent. I think it’s about what we do and the guys in our locker room. It’s our collective, and we just focus on being great each and every night and let the results take care of itself.”
While the Nuggets are focused on themselves, they certainly do find a way to dominate the Lakers every time they face off. This is now 11-straight victories for Denver over the Lakers, as it seems Los Angeles simply has no way of taking down the defending champions.
The Lakers will look to avoid being swept by Denver for the second straight season win they play game four on Saturday. That game will also be in Los Angeles, with Game 5 being back in Denver if needed.
