Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Lakers Game 2 Injury Report Revealed
The Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers face off in Game 2 tonight after a very thrilling Game 1. Similar to Game 1, there are a few All-Stars listed on the injury report, with the Nuggets having the advantage.
The Nuggets only have one player listed on their injury report, which is Vlatko Cancar. Cancar is listed as out due to left knee surgery. Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and the entire Denver Nuggets starting five lineup is listed as available against the Los Angeles Lakers.
The Lakers have six players listed on their injury report: LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Jalen Hood-Schifino, Cam Reddish, Jarred Vanderbilt, and Christian Wood. LeBron James is probable with left ankle peroneal tendinopathy, Anthony Davis is probable with low back soreness, Jalen Hood-Schifino is out due to lumbar disc surgery, Cam Reddish is out due to a left ankle sprain, Jarred Vanderbilt is out due to a right midfoot sprain, and Christian Wood is out due to left knee surgery. One should expect both LeBron James and Anthony Davis to play.
It seemed like the Lakers had figured something out against the Denver Nuggets in the first half of Game 1, but then as usual, Denver found their way to make a run and lead by double digits in the second half.
The Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers face off in Game 2 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals at 10:00 p.m. EST.
