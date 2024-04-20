Injury Report: Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets Game 1
The Denver Nugget and Los Angeles Lakers face off in a multi-time Western Conference Finals rematch tonight but in the first round. While both teams are relatively healthy, there are some major names listed on the injury report.
The Denver Nuggets only have one player listed on their injury report - Vlatko Cancar. Cancar is listed as out due to left knee surgery. Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and the entire Denver Nuggets starting five lineup is listed as available against the Los Angeles Lakers.
The Los Angeles Lakers have six players listed on their injury report: LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Jalen Hood-Schifino, Cam Reddish, Jarred Vanderbilt, and Christian Wood. LeBron James is probable with left ankle peroneal tendinopathy, Anthony Davis is probable with lower back soreness, Jalen Hood-Schifino is out with lumbar disc surgery, Cam Reddish is out due to a right ankle sprain, Jarred Vanderbilt is out due to a right midfoot sprain, and Christian wood is out due to left knee surgery. While Anthony Davis is listed as probable, he didn't quite look like himself in the play-in tournament against the New Orleans Pelicans.
The Nuggets are the heavy favorites against the Lakers, but it would mean a great deal if the Lakers can steal Game 1. After getting swept by Denver last season, one should expect the Lakers to come out swinging tonight.
The Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers face off at 8:30 p.m. EST tonight.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic Could Pass LeBron James on Historic List Next Season
Former Nuggets Player Unleashes Controversial LeBron James Take