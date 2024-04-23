Jamal Murray's Incredible Statement on Game-Winner vs Lakers
Jamal Murray struggled tremendously for over three quarters against the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night. Despite all of the struggles, he somehow made a game-winning and buzzer-beating shot to secure a 2-0 lead against LeBron James and the Lakers.
After the game ended, Murray was interviewed by Inside the NBA, where he gave an incredibly candid reaction to the heroic shot.
"Man, I just want to give all the credit to my teammates, coaches," Murray said. "I told my teammates when I was struggling, I'm gonna look for y'all. Every single one of them told me to keep shooting... They just told me to stay aggressive and to keep looking for it, keep hunting for it."
Entering the fourth quarter, Jamal Murray was shooting a dreadful 3/16 from the field and only had 6 points, 5 assists, and 2 rebounds. In 27 minutes he was a team-worst -14 for the Nuggets. None of that mattered to Murray, as he still had the confidence to hit a game-winning shot with less than seconds left in the game.
In the fourth quarter, Jamal Murray shot 6/8 from the field, scoring 14 points, and was a team-best +12. It's a legitimate testament to Murray's ability that he was able to recover the way that he was. Perhaps, it's time for the NBA to finally give him the All-Star nod that he already deserves.
