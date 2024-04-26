Lakers Legend Makes Massive Nikola Jokic Statement
If anyone watches the Lakers, they know that James Worthy is one of the hardest analysts to impress. The Laker legend is often known for not mincing his words and letting fans know exactly how he feels. So, that's why when he does give a compliment, it really means something.
During the Nuggets and Lakers playoff series, Worthy spoke about Nikola Jokic on Spectrum Sportsnet and gave one of the biggest compliments he could give.
"To me, he's Magic [Johnson] and Kareem [Abdul-Jabbar] on the floor at the same time," Worthy said. "He's a guard, he makes great decisions, helluva passer. When he goes down and wants to be Kareem, he goes down and dominates. He's a special player that does a lot of things, and your antennas have to be up."
Nikola Jokic has become so good at basketball that he's reached the point of voter fatigue. He could have easily been the NBA MVP for four seasons straight, but critics are trying to find every reason not to give him one. It's the same reason why pundits on TV like Nick Wright or Gilbert Arenas needlessly bash him - because he's that good now.
For an NBA Legend like James Worthy who has played with both Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to give that level of praise to Jokic, means way more than anything lesser critics say about him.
