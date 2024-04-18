Lakers Star Makes Strong Statement Before Facing Nuggets
The Los Angeles Lakers understand how tough the Denver Nuggets have been for them to beat over the last two seasons. That said, this is a confident group that believes they have a chance against anybody.
Speaking with Jovan Buha of The Athletic, Lakers star Anthony Davis said, "If they beat us, they beat us. We’re not ducking the smoke."
The Athletic also shared comments from LeBron James, who said, "It’s the defending champion,. They know what it takes. They know how to win. They’ve been extremely dominant on their home floor over the last few years. They’ve got an MVP on their team. They’ve got a closer on their team. They’ve got high-level players, high-IQ players. And they’ve got a hell of a coach."
As James mentioned, not only are the Nuggets simply a dominant team, but they are especially dominant on their home floor. This makes it even more difficult for the Lakers, since they will again not have home court advantage against Denver.
In the same way the Lakers respect the Nuggets, the defending champions are certainly not overlooking Los Angeles. Nikola Jokic has been clear that any previous matchups against this team mean nothing when it comes to how this series will play out, and his teammates also understand that this is a clean slate for both teams.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic Could Pass LeBron James on Historic List Next Season
Former Nuggets Player Unleashes Controversial LeBron James Take