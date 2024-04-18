Lebron James Compares Nikola Jokic to Himself and Luka Doncic
LeBron James and Nikola Jokic are very different players, but they both have their own similarities as well. James himself can see Jokic through a pair of eyes that only he can see in, and that's part of what makes LeBron respect Jokic.
When speaking to Lakers media, LeBron James spoke what makes Nikola Jokic a dynamic player. Throughout the explanation, James compared Jokic to both himself and Luka Doncic.
"When you have the ability to score at will, it makes your passing even more dynamic," James said. "We've had great passers in our league history. We've had great guys that are very unselfish. But if that's all you can do, then teams can try to force you to score and kind of take that away. Guys like Luka, Magic in his prime, Joker, myself, if you try to take away our passing, we can still be effective. That's what makes us so dynamic."
This series between the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets will be the third time in five years that LeBron James and Anthony Davis have faced off against Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray in the NBA Playoffs. Currently, their all-time playoff record against each other is tied at 1-1. While the Denver Nuggets are the heavy favorites in the series, the Lakers have been salivating at the chance ot get revenge against the Nuggets.