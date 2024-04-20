LeBron James' Injury Status for Game 1 vs. Denver Nuggets
The Los Angeles Lakers have released their injury report for Game 1 vs. the Denver Nuggets, and star forward LeBron James is being listed as probable with left ankle peroneal tendinopathy. James appeared on the injury report with this listing several times during the regular season, and usually ended up playing, which will almost certainly be the case in this one.
While Game 1 results are often overanalyzed, this could be a great opportunity for the Lakers to steal home court advantage in this series. Denver has arguably the best home court advantage in basketball, so the Lakers stealing that after one game would go a long way towards helping their overall chances in this series.
Los Angeles is facing an uphill battle against the defending champions, because not only are the Nuggets the favorites to come out of the Western Conference, but they have dominated this matchup over the last two seasons. Denver's success over the Lakers is no secret, but it is also not something the Nuggets want to talk much about. Understanding that this is a new series, the Nuggets will be focused from the beginning of Game 1.
The superstar battle between LeBron James and Nikola Jokic will be a fun one, as both are not only two of the best players in the game right now, but two all-time greats.
