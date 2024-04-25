LeBron James’ Injury Status for Lakers vs. Nuggets Game 3
The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to snap their 10-game losing streak vs. the Denver Nuggets when they host the defending champions on Thursday night for Game 3 of the first round.
The Lakers have released their injury report for this game, and star forward LeBron James is being listed as probable with left ankle peroneal tendinopathy. James has appeared on the injury report with this listing for each game of this series, but has not missed any time.
The Lakers have gotten a solid showing from James in the first two games of this series, but their production outside of he and Anthony Davis has been inconsistent. This is one of the biggest differences between the Lakers and Nuggets, as Denver has several players who frequently step up alongside Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray.
Looking to protect home court, the Lakers will have to win at least one game in their building if they want to head back to Denver for a 5th game. The Nuggets are trying to keep their winning streak over Los Angeles alive, and will attempt to sweep them for the second-straight year with wins in Games 3 and 4.
With James and Davis, the Lakers feel they always have a chance. The Nuggets have done well to get wins despite the solid play of those two, but the Lakers will look to flip the script at home.
