LeBron James' Injury Status for Lakers vs. Nuggets Game 2
The Los Angeles Lakers have released their Game 2 injury report vs. the Denver Nuggets, and LeBron James is being listed as probable with left ankle peroneal tendinopathy. This is the same listing James had for Game 1 when he ended up playing, and that will almost certainly be the case in Game 2.
The Lakers played well in the first half of Game 1, but Denver overmatched them in the second half. This is similar to how many of their meetings have gone the last two seasons, except this time Denver began their run a bit earlier than usual.
Typically pulling away from the Lakers in the fourth quarter, Denver got going to close the third frame in this one, and they were able to survive the Lakers' fourth quarter push to secure the win. The Lakers continue to feel they are right there with the Nuggets, but need to find ways to avoid these stretches of game time when Denver severely outplays them.
James continues to play at a very high level despite being this late into his career, and remains arguably the biggest reason why the Lakers feel they have a real shot in this series. The Lakers' path to a deep playoff run has to go through the defending champion Nuggets, who have had their number over the last nine meetings.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic Could Pass LeBron James on Historic List Next Season
Former Nuggets Player Unleashes Controversial LeBron James Take