LeBron James Makes Massive Statement on Denver Nuggets
LeBron James has faced some of the greatest teams in NBA history. Whether it's the Kevin Durant Warriors, the big three Celtics, the San Antonio Spurs, or the 73-9 Warriors. The 2023-24 Nuggets team has been one that he just can't figure out, and it's one that James has a ton of praise for.
After the Nuggets defeated the Lakers in Game 3, LeBron James was asked to give his thoughts about the Denver Nuggets and what about playing them is so difficult.
"This team is definitely well-equipped, well-prepared, well-coached, they do not have a weakness offensively," LeBron said. "Every guy they put on the floor, especially their starting lineup they've been one of the best starting 5s in our league over the last few years— they got shotmakers, they have playmakers, guys who can rebound, assist, things of that nature."
LeBron was then asked to rank where he would put the Nuggets in terms of teams he's faced in the playoffs, but he wasn't quite ready to answer that yet.
"They always try to keep you at bay, definitely one of the better teams I've played in my career. To rank it right now would be too hard."
No team has ever swept LeBron James in the first round of the NBA Playoffs - the Denver Nuggets have the chance to do that on Saturday. If the Nuggets can pull that off, they'll undeniably be one of the greatest teams LeBron James has ever faced in his 21-season career.
