LeBron James Reacts to Missing Wide Open Three in Game 2
The Denver Nuggets completed an incredible 20-point comeback to defeat the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 2 on Monday night. Following a missed three by LeBron James, Denver secured the rebound, and Jamal Murray hit a game-winning buzzer-beater over Anthony Davis.
The missed three from James was wide open, and had he made it, Denver would not have been in position to hit a game winner. James had hit multiple threes in the fourth quarter to put the Lakers in position to win, but missed that final wide open look.
When asked about this after the game, James said, “I had a wide open look and it rimmed out. It rimmed in, it rimmed out.”
James has been a great three-point shooter this season, and finished Game 2 a very solid 3/6 from deep. Unfortunately missing the biggest one of the game, which happened to be wide open, James was unable to give his team the lead on that look. For the Lakers, it resulted in a heartbreaking loss at the buzzer.
Now heading back to Los Angeles, the Lakers will need to win at least one game at home in order to earn a trip back to Denver for Game 5. Looking to avoid another sweep, the Lakers will have to find a way to put together a complete game, which is something they have struggled with against Denver.
