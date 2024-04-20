LeBron James' Strong Nikola Jokic Statement Before Lakers vs. Nuggets
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has played against several all-time greats in the postseason, and is now set for his second playoff battle with Nikola Jokic in as many years. When asked where the Denver Nuggets star fits into the picture for James when he thinks about the all-time greats he has faced, James said, "He’s one of the best players to ever play this game. It’s that simple."
On what he admires about Jokic's game, James added, "He does everything. He does everything. The most important thing is he changes the way his teammates think about their own play. When you’re able to inspire your teammates to play at a level that sometimes they don’t even feel like they can play at, that’s a true testament of a great one."
There is a lot of mutual respect between James and Jokic, as the two legends understand how difficult it is to beat each other. This will not be an easy series for either team, and while Denver is favored, they are prepared for a tough battle.
The Nuggets swept the Lakers in last year's Western Conference Finals, but nobody on their side believes this rematch will be easy. The Lakers are motivated to get the Nuggets back, and this is a dynamic that Denver understands and is ready for.
