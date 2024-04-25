Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets Game 3 Injury Report Revealed
The Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers face off in a pivotal Game 3 that could potentially decide the season for the Lakers tonight.
The Nuggets only have one player listed on their injury report and that is Vlatko Cancar. Cancr is out due to left knee surgery. Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and the entire Denver Nuggets' starting five lineup is listed as available against the Los Angeles Lakers.
The Lakers have six players listed on their injury report: LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Jalen Hood-Schifino, Cam Reddish, Jarred Vanderbilt, and Christian Wood. LeBron James is probable with left ankle peroneal tendinopathy, Anthony Davis is probable with low back soreness, Jalen Hood-Schifino is out due to lumbar disc surgery, Jarred Vanderbilt is out with a right midfoot sprain, and Christian Wood is out due to left knee surgery. Christian Wood was previously reported to potentially be available by Game 3, however, that doesn't seem to be the case.
LA lost an incredibly heartbreaking Game 2, and the entire team looked dejected in their postgame interviews. Instead of taking ownership of blowing a 20-point lead, the team looked to blame the referees instead. It's going to be very interesting to see how the team responds in Game 3. Either they'll come out with ferocity, or it'll be a brutal one.
The Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers face off at 10:00 p.m. EST tonight.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic Could Pass LeBron James on Historic List Next Season
Former Nuggets Player Unleashes Controversial LeBron James Take