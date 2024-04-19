Michael Malone's Strong Statement on Lakers
Much has been made of the Denver Nuggets’ recent success over the Los Angeles Lakers. These two teams are set to face off in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs, with Denver having swept the Lakers in last year’s Western Conference Finals.
While this is a fact everyone is aware of, it is something the Nuggets are looking at a bit differently than some others are. Rather than believing last year’s Western Conference Finals is indicative of how this year‘s rematch in the first round might go, the Nuggets believe the Lakers will be even more motivated for this series.
This is what Nuggets head coach Michael Malone suggested recently, saying, “Come Saturday, there are 15 other teams that want what we have. We have the world championship trophy... You win a championship and now comes a very hungry Laker team who is pissed off that we've beaten them eight-straight times.”
As Malone mentioned, not only did the Nuggets dominate the Lakers in the postseason, but that dominance carried over into this year’s regular season as well. All of this should lead to a very motivated Lakers team for this first round series.
Looking to repeat as champions, the Nuggets are not overlooking their first round opponent. Each series will be difficult, and that includes this one against the Lakers. Denver understands that, and is ready for the challenge.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic Could Pass LeBron James on Historic List Next Season
Former Nuggets Player Unleashes Controversial LeBron James Take