NBA Admits Mistake in Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets Game 2
The Los Angeles Lakers collapsed in the fourth quarter against the Denver Nuggets, giving up a 20-point lead that they once held in the third quarter. While the story of the game should be the Nuggets' comeback, it ultimately ended up becoming one about officiating after LeBron James, D'Angelo Russell, and Darvin Ham's complaints.
The Lakers as a whole seemed furious over D'Angelo Russell not getting a foul when Michael Porter Jr. hit him in the face. While the team has a rightful claim to being upset over the call, the play was during the third quarter while it was still a 10-point game - there was more than enough time left for the Lakers to secure a win.
While the Lakers were hoping to hear the referees admit some level of guilt, the NBA actually admitted a mistake - just not the mistake the Lakers were expecting.
in the NBA's Last Two-Minute report, they only admitted one incorrect call. The call was during the 1:53 mark when Nikola Jokic should have been called for a defensive three-second call. The statement from the NBA reads as follows:
"Jokic (DEN) straddles the lane line and is in the paint for longer than three seconds without imminently actively guarding an opponent."
Other than that one call, the NBA did not make any other mistakes on the Last Two-Minute report. Whether or not that makes the Lakers happy, they have just a few days before regrouping for Game 3.
