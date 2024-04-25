NBA's Surprising Decision on Violent Altercation During Lakers vs Nuggets
Game 2 between the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers was one of the most dramatic games of the season. However, there wasn't just drama on the court, but off the court as well.
During the Nuggets' 20-point comeback victory against the Lakers in Game 2, Nikola Jokic's older brother Strahinja threw punches at a fan in the crowd. It was a moment that immediately went viral and one that fans expected to have major repercussions.
According to TMZ Sports, Nikola Jokic's brother will remain unpunished by the NBA as of now and can attend Game 3 in Los Angeles. Additionally, the police have also located the victim who was punched by Jokic's brother. Here is the exact excerpt from TMZ's article:
“While currently in the clear with cops, Strahinja also appears to be safe from the crosshairs of the NBA for now. The org. announced Tuesday it's looking into the situation, but it has yet to levy any sort of punishment on the Jokic bro ... clearing the way for him to potentially attend Game 3 of the L.A. vs. Denver series at http://Crypto.com Arena on Thursday night.”
It still hasn't been revealed what exactly caused the altercation between Jokic's brother and the fan in the crowd. However, one could very easily argue that if this was another player in the league, a consequence would have already been made.
