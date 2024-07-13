Denver Nuggets Coach Reveals Big Need Amid Russell Westbrook Rumors
The Denver Nuggets have been linked to veteran point guard Russell Westbrook since it was reported that the LA Clippers were expected to move him. Having lost two rotation guards this summer in Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Reggie Jackson, Denver has a need for another experienced guard.
While Westbrook remains under contract with the Clippers for next season, it is expected that both sides will look to part ways either via trade or buyout. If Westbrook is not traded directly to Denver, the possibility of him reaching a buyout with the team he is dealt to and then signing with the Nuggets remains strong.
Speaking on the NBATV broadcast during Friday night’s game between the Nuggets and Clippers, Denver head coach Michael Malone was asked if his team needs another point guard, and was honest in admitting he believes they do.
“You can never have enough point guards," Malone said. "And Jamal Murray, if you look at his eight years in Denver, Jamal was a backup two guard initially. But he is a starting one, and the luxury of having another point guard is that allows us to put Jamal off the ball in that second unit, where we can feature him more, because he is just as effective on the ball and off the ball... Having somebody behind Jamal is a very important position for us."
Westbrook specifically was not brought up, as Malone is not allowed to discuss a player currently under contract with another team, but it seemed the Nuggets head coach was very interested in adding another point guard. Another ball handler would help both Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, as they would not need to take care on as many ball handling duties throughout the course of the season.
This is what makes Westbrook such a great fit in Denver, and why there is mutual interest on both sides.
