Nuggets vs. Mavericks Injury Report Lists 16 Total Players

Despite dealing with a plethora of injuries, the Denver Nuggets have managed to win four of their last five games to improve to 27-13 through their first 40 games of the season. Now, they are heading into a matchup against a struggling Dallas Mavericks team on Wednesday night for the second leg of a back-to-back series, looking to continue their hot streak.

This matchup between the Nuggets and Mavericks would have been must-watch TV if everyone were healthy, but with all of the injuries both teams are dealing with, those tuning into ESPN on Wednesday night will likely be disappointed that Nikola Jokic and Anthony Davis are not going at it.

Nuggets still have a loaded injury report

The Nuggets continue to play severely shorthanded, and while it has seemed to get a bit better, they are still listing eight key players on their injury report, including all five of their regular starters. The Nuggets' full injury report:

Aaron Gordon - PROBABLE (right hamstring strain)

Spencer Jones - PROBABLE (left ankle inflammation; illness)

Bruce Brown - QUESTIONABLE (right knee inflammation)

Jamal Murray - QUESTIONABLE (left ankle sprain; illness)

Christian Braun - OUT (left ankle sprain)

Cam Johnson - OUT (right knee bone bruise)

Nikola Jokic - OUT (left knee bone bruise)

Jonas Valanciunas - OUT (right calf strain)

Tamar Bates - OUT (left foot surgery)

Nov 29, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) and center Nikola Jokic (15) against the Phoenix Suns at the Mortgage Matchup Center. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The absences of Jokic, Johnson, Braun, and Valanciunas already impact the Nuggets enough, so the team is certainly hoping that Murray, Brown, Jones, and Gordon have no trouble getting on the floor on Wednesday night. Of course, things are always a bit trickier on the second night of a back-to-back, but after Murray, Gordon, and Jones all suited up for Tuesday's win, there is hope that they will be good to go again.

Mavericks list several players on injury report

It is hard to get more injured than the Nuggets are right now, but the Mavericks are giving them a run for their money. With All-Star guard Kyrie Irving already out for the year, injuries keep stacking on for them, with Anthony Davis being their latest casualty. After already missing a chunk of the season, Davis is now expected to miss a few months, and many believe he has likely played his last game in Dallas.

The Mavericks' injuries do not stop at just Irving and Davis, though. Dallas' full injury report for their matchup against the Nuggets:

PJ Washington - QUESTIONABLE (right ankle sprain)

Brandon Williams - QUESTIONABLE (illness)

Max Christie - DOUBTFUL (illness)

Anthony Davis - OUT (left finger sprain)

Dante Exum - OUT (right knee surgery)

Kyrie Irving - OUT (left knee surgery)

Dereck Lively II - OUT - (right foot surgery)

It is a shame that the Mavericks have not seen their team at full-health this season, as Davis could finish his Mavericks tenure after only playing one game alongside Irving, and fans might never witness the trio of those two next to Cooper Flagg.

For Wednesday's game, however, since both teams are dealing with some significant injuries, truly anything could happen. While the Nuggets are on a hot streak and the Mavericks have lost six of their last nine, Wednesday's game in Dallas could certainly go either way.

The Nuggets and Mavericks are set to tip off at 7:30 p.m. MT in Dallas on Wednesday, available to watch on ESPN.

More Denver Nuggets Content