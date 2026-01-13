Is Jamal Murray Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Nuggets vs. Pelicans)

Denver Nuggets star guard Jamal Murray has missed the team's last two games with an ankle injury (and illness), but it appears he has a chance to play on Tuesday against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Denver has listed the star guard as questionable for this matchup, as the Nuggets attempt to win yet another game with a makeshift roster. Nikola Jokic, Cameron Johnson, Christian Braun and Jonas Valanciunas has all been ruled out for Denver in this game.

Jamal Murray (ankle, illness) listed questionable for Tuesday. — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) January 12, 2026

This season, Murray has played at an All-Star level, putting up 25.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game while shooting 47.9 percent from the field and 44.3 percent from beyond the arc. The Nuggets have managed to stay afloat in recent weeks with Jokic out thanks to some big scoring games from Murray.

Oddsmakers have set Denver as a road favorite on Tuesday, a sign that Murray may be ready to return to action after a two-game absence.

If he does, he could be a great player to bet on in the prop market, as New Orleans has one of the worst defenses in the NBA.

Best Jamal Murray Prop Bet vs. Pelicans

Jamal Murray OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-169)

Murray is having a great season shooting the 3-ball, knocking down 3.4 shots on a career-high 7.7 attempts per game (44.3 percent).

In his two games against New Orleans so far this season, Murray is a combined 5-for-15 from 3, hitting three shots from deep in one of those games. He's a solid bet to reach that number again -- if he plays -- on Tuesday, as the Pels are one of the worst 3-point defenses in the NBA.

New Orleans has given up the second-most 3s per game (14.8) this season while ranking 18th in opponent 3-point percentge.

In the games that Murray has played since Nikola Jokic went down, he's attempted five, 12, seven and nine shots from beyond the arc, clearing this prop in two of those games.

As long as the volume is there, Murray is undervalued with this line set below his season average on Tuesday.

