Nikola Jokic's Honest Statement After Nuggets vs. Lakers Game 1
The Denver Nuggets defeated the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 1 of this opening round series, and Nikola Jokic was dominant as always. Finishing with 32 points, 12 rebounds, and 7 assists, Jokic did everything for Denver in the win.
Speaking on the ESPN broadcast after the game, Jokic said, "They got the lead in the first half, we were down three at halftime, and the mindset needed to change. I think our defense in the second half was amazing, and that's how we need to play if we want to do something."
Jokic credited his teammates for their defense and execution down the stretch of this game, which is how Denver gets a lot of their wins. While the Nuggets began pulling away at the end of the third quarter, the Lakers made a bit of a run in the fourth that the Nuggets did a very good job responding to.
The defending champions for a reason, the Nuggets showed in this game just how dominant they can be. No team knows that better than the Lakers, who remain winless against the Nuggets dating back to last season's Western Conference Finals series.
The Nuggets know this series will not be easy, and they picked up a big Game 1 victory over the Lakers that they will look to build off of in Game 2.
