Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Lakers vs. Nuggets Game 2
The Denver Nuggets completed an incredible 20-point comeback on Monday night to defeat the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 2. Taking a 2-0 series lead to Los Angeles, the Nuggets have now beaten the Lakers 10-straight times dating back to last year's Western Conference Finals.
While most of the attention from this game will rightfully go to Jamal Murray. who hit a game-winning jumper over Anthony Davis after struggling for most of the night, his star teammate Nikola Jokic made NBA history with his performance.
Finishing with 27 points, 20 rebounds, 10 assists, and 2 steals, Jokic became the first player in NBA history to post that line in a playoff game. For Jokic, this was his 4th playoff game with at least 20 points, 20 rebounds, and 10 assists, which tied Wilt Chamberlain for the most in NBA history (via Basketball Reference's StatHead).
For the Lakers, this is a brutal loss after playing as well as they did for most of the night. Unfortunately for Los Angeles, this game followed a similar script to many of their other losses to Denver, as they were simply outplayed in the game's most crucial moments.
As perviously mentioned, Murray struggled for much of the night, but came up with huge shots down the stretch, including the game-winning buzzer beater over Anthony Davis.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic Could Pass LeBron James on Historic List Next Season
Former Nuggets Player Unleashes Controversial LeBron James Take