Nikola Jokic's Massive Statement on LeBron James
The Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets may love their bit of trash talk on the court, but the players on the team genuinely respect each other, especially LeBron James and Nikola Jokic.
Earlier this week, LeBron James compared Nikola Jokic to himself and Luka Doncic, complimenting him and stating that Jokic can win games without scoring. Now, it's Jokic's turn to compliment LeBron.
Jokic spoke to the media yesterday, where he gave massive praise to LeBron James, calling him amazing.
"The guy is amazing," Jokic said. "He is historic, the things that he's doing on the court, he's doing really, really, well. He's winning the games in so many ways, not just scoring, he can score from any position basically. He's a monster. I really appreciate him, I really respect him, I think he's a really good basketball player who is probably one of the best. I really respect him, and I really enjoy playing against the best."
This third playoff series between the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets should be the most entertaining one yet. It's a rubber match where both teams have already met in the Western Conference Finals twice, and now have a chance to truly say "we're the better team." Despite all of the fun trash talk, it's a series of basketball at its purest.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic Could Pass LeBron James on Historic List Next Season
Former Nuggets Player Unleashes Controversial LeBron James Take