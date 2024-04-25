Nuggets Star's Surprising Reaction to LeBron James Blasting Officials
There was a very controversial play in Game 2 of the Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers series. Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. hit Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell in the face, but the replay center determined it to be marginal contact and no foul on Porter.
Following the game, LeBron James blasted the officials in the replay center, saying, "I don’t understand what’s going on in the replay center, to be honest. I’ve said it this year, last year, whatever. [D'Angelo Russell] clearly gets hit in the face on a drive. What the f--k do we have a replay center for if it’s going to go [like that]? It doesn’t make sense to me... It makes no sense to me. It bothers me."
During a recent episode of the Full Send Podcast, Porter joined the show and had a surprising reaction to James' comments, admitting that he made contact with Russell, but saying it was barely any contact.
"I don't know, because he's looking at it from their perspective," Porter said of James' comments. "I definitely hit [D'Angelo Russell] a little bit, but the ref said it was marginal contact... When a ref does miss a call after watching every angle, that's frustrating. It may have been a foul, but it was barely any contact."
This was a very controversial call that James, Russell, and the Lakers took issue with.
