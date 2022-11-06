Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle moves into 14th place on all-time wins list

On Friday night, the Indiana Pacers took down the Miami Heat 101-99. Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle guided his team to victory, and it was his 865th win as an NBA head coach.

By grabbing win number 865, Carlisle moved into sole possession of 14th place on the all-time wins list for NBA head coaches. He passed Jack Ramsay with the victory.

"I didn't realize that," Carlisle said before the game when asked about being tied with Ramsay. "It'll just mean that I'm still around," he added of moving up on the wins list.

Carlisle is third in wins among active NBA head coaches, trailing only Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers and San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich. He won a championship in 2011 as the head coach of the Dallas Mavericks. Carlisle has two stints leading the Pacers under his belt as well as time with Dallas and the Detroit Pistons.

The next coaches in front of Carlisle on the all-time wins list are Dick Motta and Red Auerbach, who are at 935 and 938 wins, respectively. Carlisle will need 74 more wins to pass both of them, and he needs 178 more wins to move into the top-ten.

Ramsey finished his head coaching career with Indiana. He guided the team to their second-ever NBA postseason appearance in 1987 and their first postseason win ever over the Atlanta Hawks. He went 79-92 as the head coach of the Pacers.

"I got to know Jack very well the last years before he passed," Carlisle said.

Carlisle will get his next chance to get another win on Monday when the Pacers host the New Orleans Pelicans in Gainbridge Fieldhouse. A win would get the young and growing Pacers back to .500.